Fox News Renews With Cablevision

Fox News Channel said it has renewed its carriage agreement with Cablevision Systems, part of an October retransmission consent deal with the MSO.

"We are pleased to have worked with Cablevision to reach a fair agreement that allows us to continue our partnership providing Fox News Channel programming to Cablevision customers," Fox News Channel senior vice president of affiliate relations Tim Carry said in a statement.

Cablevision reached a retransmission consent agreement with Fox Broadcasting on Oct. 29, nearly a month after the broadcaster pulled its signals from the Bethpage, N.Y.-based MSO on Oct. 1. At the time of that deal, Fox said Cablevision had also renewed its carriage agreements for cable channels Fox Deportes, Fox Business Network and NatGeo Wild.