Fox News Notches July Cable Ratings Win

Fox News continued its year-long domination of the cable ratings charts, topping all cable networks both in primetime and on a total day basis for the month of July.

Fox News averaged 2.1 million viewers for the period of June 26 to July 30 to finish first for the fifth time in seven months thus far in 2017, according to Nielsen. MSNBC finished second with 1.6 million viewers, followed by a third place tie between HGTV and USA Network with 1.5 million viewers.

History finished fifth with 1.3 million viewers, followed by TBS and Discovery Channel (1.2 million viewers), Disney Channel (1 million); ESPN (996,000) and Investigation Discovery (986,000).

Fox News was the most watched cable network on a 24-hour basis for the 13thconsecutive month with 1.3 million viewers, followed by Nickelodeon, Disney Channel, MSNBC, HGTV and Adult Swim.

