Fox News, MySpace Team For User Generated Content

Fox News and fellow News Corp. property MySpace are teaming up to create a user generated content portal on the social networking site.

The portal, which will utilize Fox News' uReport name, will allow users of the social networking site to submit their content and share it with the MySpace community, with the potential for it to appear on air.

Users can tag their photos and videos to specific stories and categories, though Fox News will maintain full editorial control over the MySpace page. It will also feature profiles of Fox News hosts and anchors, letting users link to their favorites.

"The MySpace uReport community presents an extraordinary opportunity to expand our network of citizen journalists and provides another platform on which FOX News can engage and connect with its fans," Said Jeff Misenti, Fox News VP of digital.

The portal is similar in concept to iReport.com, CNN's UGC website. CNN regularly uses content submitted to that site on-air.