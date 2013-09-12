Fox News Moves Shepard Smith from 7 P.M., Adds Breaking NewsRole

The FOX Report with

Shepard Smith will vacate the 7 p.m. hour this fall and be incorporated

into a newly established breaking news division lead by Smith, Fox News Channel

announced on Thursday.

Smith will be

managing editor of the unit and continue as the network's chief news anchor as

part of a multi-year deal to remain with FNC he signed earlier this summer. Smith

will continue to anchor the 3 p.m. hour, where he has hosted Studio B, which will be replaced with Shephard Smith Reporting, a new one-hour

program that will rely on technology and social media to bring viewers the

news.

The show will broadcast from a new studio called "The Fox

News Deck," which will serve as a command center for breaking news throughout

the day.

"Shep is a premier journalist and one of the finest newsmen

of the modern era. He will exemplify the ethos that Fox News is when and where

the news is, as it happens, no longer bound by a traditional evening format

conceived in the 1960s," said Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes.

The shift of Smith opens up the 7 p.m. hour as Fox News has

committed to moving anchor Megyn Kelly to primetime this fall when she returns

from maternity leave.

The network has already signed long-term deals with all of its current

primetime hosts -- Bill O'Reilly, Sean Hannity and Greta Van Susteren.