Fox News Maintains Ratings Momentum

Fox News continues to steamroll over the cable network field with regards to primetime ratings.

The news channel was the most watched cable network in primetime for the seventh consecutive week, doubling the audience for its nearest competitor. Fox News averaged 3.4 million viewers during the week of Feb. 27-March 5, well ahead of the 1.7 million viewers generated by ESPN, according to Nielsen.

HGTV finished third for the week with 1.6 million viewers, followed by news network MSNBC and entertainment-themed USA Network, both of which averaged 1.5 million watchers.

AMC, CNN and History tied for sixth with 1.3 million viewers, followed by Discovery Channel and TBS with 1.2 million viewers, according to Nielsen.



