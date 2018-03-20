Fox News in Line for March Ratings Sweep

Fox News continued its cable ratings domination among total viewers, extending its long-running winning streak both in primetime and on a 24-hour basis.



Fox News averaged 2.3 million viewers in primetime during the week of March 12 to March 18, topping all cable networks for the 9thstraight week, according to Nielsen. MSNBC finished second with 2.0 million viewers.



TBS and TNT’s coverage of the “March Madness” NCAA men’s college basketball tournament helped the networks draw 1.7 million viewers and 1.6 million viewers, respectively, with HGTV placing fifth for the week with 1.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen.



For the full story, go to multichannel.com.