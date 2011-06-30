Fox News Launching Ensemble Show to Replace ‘Glenn Beck'
Fox News Channel will launch a weekday ensemble opinion
program on July 11 at 5 p.m. to replace Glenn
Beck (whose last show airs Thursday) through the summer.
Titled The Five,
the new show will feature a roundtable of five rotating Fox News personalities "who
will discuss, debate and at times debunk the hot news stories, controversies
and issues of the day," according to the FNC statement. Juan Williams, Dana
Perino and Geraldo Rivera are among those who will be included in the weekly ensemble.
FNC will run repeats of Glenn
Beck at 5 p.m. next week, while What
Makes America Great, hosted by John Stossel, will take the slot on Friday,
July 1.
Beck is brining his show online-only,
where it will launch on his GBTV video-streaming network on Sept. 12. GBTV will
broadcast the show live from 5-7 p.m. ET, charging users $4.95 per month to
access the program.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.