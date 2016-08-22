Fox News' Kirsten Powers Joins CNN
Kirsten Powers has joined CNN as a political analyst.
She comes from Fox News, where she had been an analyst, weighing in on the election and debates for daytime and primetime programming.
She is a former political appointee in the Clinton Administration and public affairs deputy assistant at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.
She will continue as a contributor to USA Today.
Powers joined Fox News Channel in 2004 and had been a panelist on FNC's Outnumbered.
