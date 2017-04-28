Fox News Introduces New 5 P.M. Show May 1

Fox News Channel will debut a one-hour political talk show, The Fox News Specialists, at 5 p.m. on May 1. Cohosted by Eric Bolling, Katherine Timpf and Eboni K. Williams, the program will also feature two guest experts to discuss the top stories of the day.

“Eric, Katherine and Eboni’s diverse opinions and backgrounds will provide our audience with an hour of informative and entertaining analysis on daily stories that are most important to Americans,” said Suzanne Scott, executive VP of programming at Fox News. “The combination of the co-hosts’ expertise in business, millennial and legal topics, respectively, will make for lively and compelling discourse.”

During his tenure at Fox News Channel, Bolling has been co-host of FNC’s ensemble program The Five and continues to host Cashin' In.

Timpf joined FNC in 2015 as a contributor and provides political commentary regularly to The Greg Gutfeld Show and across daytime and primetime programming. She is also a writer for National Review and the host of the podcast The Kat Timpf Show.

Williams also joined FNC in 2015 and appears occasionally on Outnumbered (weekdays, 12 p.m. ET) and The Five.

