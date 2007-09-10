Fox News’ Hume Talks with Petraeus, Crocker

Fresh from their lengthy testimony in front of Congress Monday about U.S. military progress in Iraq, Gen. David Petraeus and ambassador Ryan Crocker will appear on Fox News Channel with Washington managing editor Brit Hume.

The live interview will begin at 9 p.m. (EST), pre-empting Hannity & Colmes.

Petraeus has been talking with the media in advance of the report. CBS' Katie Couric and ABC's Martha Raddatz both interviewed Petraeus last week during trips to Iraq. But Hume's interview is being billed by Fox as the "exclusive" post-report sit-down with Patraeus and Crocker.