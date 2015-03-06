Fox News Hires Dr. Alveda King as Contributor

Dr. Alveda King, minister, civil rights activist and niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., has joined Fox News Channel as a contributor. Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes made the announcement. King will comment on social and cultural issues during daytime and primetime programming.

The founder of Alveda King Ministries and a senior fellow with the Howard Center for Family, King serves as director of African-American outreach at Priests for Life. She has also been honored with the Life Prize Award and the Civil Rights Award from Congress of Racial Equality.

“Alveda has brilliantly carried the legacy of the King family to the next generation and has been a source of inspiration for many Americans,” Ailes said. “Her passion and mission for social change will be a valuable contribution to our network.”