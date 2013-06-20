Fox News Hires CNN's Howard Kurtz
Fox News Channel has hired media reporter and CNN host Howard
Kurtz to anchor a weekend media program, the network announced Thursday. He
starts on July 1.
Kurtz, who has hosted CNN's media criticism show Reliable
Sources since 1998, will anchor a version of current FNC Saturday media program Fox
News Watch with a new format. He will also serve as an on-air analyst for a
variety of programs during the week and pen a regular column for FoxNews.com.
Current Fox News Watch anchor Jon Scott will move to be an anchor at the
network's specials unit.
"Howie is the most accomplished media reporter in the
country. He's also a master of social media trends, information good and bad,
and a veteran political reporter," said Michael Clemente, executive VP of news
at FNC. "Altogether, he will add even greater depth to a very accomplished team
of reporters and anchors."
Kurtz will continue to host Reliable Sources through June
30. In a statement, CNN said, "Howie Kurtz has served as host of Reliable
Sources for 15 years, developing it into a leading source for commentary
and critique on the media. We thank him for all his contributions to CNN,
and wish him all the best in this new opportunity. Reliable Sources
will continue on CNN, and will be hosted by a variety of people in the coming
months."
In addition to Reliable Sources, Kurtz
was until recently Washington bureau chief for The Daily Beast/Newsweek,
a position he left in May after publishing an erroneous column about NBA player
Jason Collins. Prior to that, he worked in various roles at The Washington
Post for 29 years.
