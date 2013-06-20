Fox News Hires CNN's Howard Kurtz

Fox News Channel has hired media reporter and CNN host Howard

Kurtz to anchor a weekend media program, the network announced Thursday. He

starts on July 1.

Kurtz, who has hosted CNN's media criticism show Reliable

Sources since 1998, will anchor a version of current FNC Saturday media program Fox

News Watch with a new format. He will also serve as an on-air analyst for a

variety of programs during the week and pen a regular column for FoxNews.com.

Current Fox News Watch anchor Jon Scott will move to be an anchor at the

network's specials unit.

"Howie is the most accomplished media reporter in the

country. He's also a master of social media trends, information good and bad,

and a veteran political reporter," said Michael Clemente, executive VP of news

at FNC. "Altogether, he will add even greater depth to a very accomplished team

of reporters and anchors."

Kurtz will continue to host Reliable Sources through June

30. In a statement, CNN said, "Howie Kurtz has served as host of Reliable

Sources for 15 years, developing it into a leading source for commentary

and critique on the media. We thank him for all his contributions to CNN,

and wish him all the best in this new opportunity. Reliable Sources

will continue on CNN, and will be hosted by a variety of people in the coming

months."

In addition to Reliable Sources, Kurtz

was until recently Washington bureau chief for The Daily Beast/Newsweek,

a position he left in May after publishing an erroneous column about NBA player

Jason Collins. Prior to that, he worked in various roles at The Washington

Post for 29 years.