Fox News’ Hannity Scores Palin Chat

Fox News Channel pundit Sean Hannity will get the next crack at Sarah Palin.

The governor of Alaska -- who sat down with ABC News’ Charles Gibson Thursday and Friday for her first interview since becoming the Republican vice-presidential nominee -- will tape the interview with Hannity in Cincinnati Tuesday. The interview will run on Fox News’ Hannity & Colmes at 9 p.m. (EST) Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, TV Newser reported that Fox News’ Greta Van Susteren scored the first interview with Palin’s husband, Todd.

The first two installments of Palin’s interview with Gibson aired Thursday on World News and Nightline, giving both a ratings spike. The third part of the interview, conducted Friday, will air Friday on World News and 20/20.