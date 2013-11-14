Fox News Hails Ailes Apprentices

Fox News celebrated graduates of the ninth Ailes Apprentice Program in Studio J at its New York headquarters Nov. 14.

Founded by Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes in 2003, the exclusive diversity education program provides mentoring from network officials and external patrons with an eye toward affording the students with an opportunity to move into a full-time job at the news service, following a one-year apprenticeship.

The apprenticeship initiative is a forerunner to the Ailes Junior Reporter Program that cultivates candidates and gives them the necessary skills to make a career in broadcast journalism.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.