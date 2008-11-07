Fox News' Greta Van Susteren Gets First Palin Interview

Fox News' Greta Van Susteren will have the first post-election sit-down with embattled Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, the network confirmed Friday. The interview will take place on Sunday and Monday in Alaska and will air on Monday night's On the Record (10 p.m. ET), which will be broadcast live from Alaska.



Palin has endured a particularly vituperative spate of press since the Republican ticket's defeat on Tuesday night. Sources inside the McCain campaign have cast Palin as an un-informed diva, shopaholic who could not tick off the three countries that make up NAFTA (the U.S., Canada and Mexico) and who ordered campaign aids to put shopping sprees at high end retailers on their personal credit cards.



An anonymous campaign aid described Palin and her husband Todd as "Wasilla hillbillies looting Neiman Marcus from coast to coast."



Other revelations to have emerged in the last 72 hours include Palin's push to make her own speech on Tuesday night, which would have been highly unusual for a vice presidential candidate. According to the New York Times, Palin had a speech in hand on Tuesday evening in Phoenix, even after being told by top McCain advisors Steve Schmidt and Mark Salter that she would not be addressing supporters there. Salter again shot her down. During McCain's concession speech, mention of Palin drew voluble booing from the crowd.



Palin will talk to Van Susteren about the bad blood and her political future.