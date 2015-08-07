Fox News’ GOP Debate Rockets to Record 24M Viewers

Fox News’ coverage of the Republican presidential primary debate hauled in a massive 24 million total viewers and 7.9 million in the 25-54 demo, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The primetime debate is the highest-rated non-sports cable telecast ever in total viewers.

It was also the highest-rated cable news program ever and Fox News’ most-watched program in both total viewers and the demo.

The debate, which featured 10 Republican candidates including Donald Trump, was moderated by Fox New anchors Bret Baier, Megyn Kelly and Chris Wallace.

The coverage more than doubled Fox News’ previous high of 11.8 million total viewers during the 2012 Presidential Election.

The pre-debate debate at 5 p.m. pulled in a healthy 6.1 million total viewers and 1.2 million viewers 25-54. That was good for the third-highest primary debate for the network.

The network also won online, as it topped Jon Stewart’s final episode with 3.3 million tweets.

Foxnews.com reeled in a record 8 million video streams and 2.5 million simulcast streams.