Fox News Gives Megyn Kelly 9 P.M. Timeslot, Moves Hannity to10 P.M.

Fox News Channel has set its new primetime lineup, which, as

expected, includes Megyn Kelly taking over the 9 p.m. timeslot currently held

by Sean Hannity, according to a network press release issued Tuesday.

Hannity will move

to 10 p.m., bumping time period occupant On

the Record with Great Van Susteren to earlier in the night at 7 p.m. The O'Reilly Factor, the most-watched

program in cable news, remains at 8 p.m. The new lineup will debut on Monday,

Oct. 7, which is also the 17th anniversary of the network.

"As the network continues to dominate with the top 13

programs in cable news, Fox News already redefined primetime viewing to extend

well beyond the antiquated 8-11 p.m. format," said Roger Ailes, chairman and CEO

of Fox News, in a statement. "We've developed a deep bench of engaging and

thought-provoking personalities that have grown with Fox News as it has evolved

into the most influential and successful cable network in television. These

changes will enable the network to continue setting the industry standard for

years to come."

At 9 p.m. The Kelly

File will focus on late-breaking stories in a live format with in-depth

investigative reports and newsmaker interviews while embracing a stronger

social media presence, according to the release.

As announced last week, Shepard Smith will insert breaking

news into the primetime schedule in his new role as chief news anchor and managing

editor.