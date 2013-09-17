Fox News Gives Megyn Kelly 9 P.M. Timeslot, Moves Hannity to10 P.M.
Fox News Channel has set its new primetime lineup, which, as
expected, includes Megyn Kelly taking over the 9 p.m. timeslot currently held
by Sean Hannity, according to a network press release issued Tuesday.
Hannity will move
to 10 p.m., bumping time period occupant On
the Record with Great Van Susteren to earlier in the night at 7 p.m. The O'Reilly Factor, the most-watched
program in cable news, remains at 8 p.m. The new lineup will debut on Monday,
Oct. 7, which is also the 17th anniversary of the network.
"As the network continues to dominate with the top 13
programs in cable news, Fox News already redefined primetime viewing to extend
well beyond the antiquated 8-11 p.m. format," said Roger Ailes, chairman and CEO
of Fox News, in a statement. "We've developed a deep bench of engaging and
thought-provoking personalities that have grown with Fox News as it has evolved
into the most influential and successful cable network in television. These
changes will enable the network to continue setting the industry standard for
years to come."
At 9 p.m. The Kelly
File will focus on late-breaking stories in a live format with in-depth
investigative reports and newsmaker interviews while embracing a stronger
social media presence, according to the release.
As announced last week, Shepard Smith will insert breaking
news into the primetime schedule in his new role as chief news anchor and managing
editor.
