Fox News Gives Its Election Coverage TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through Nov. 1.

On the strength of 365.5 million TV ad impressions, a Fox News promo for its Election Day coverage is No. 1.

Traditional broadcast networks are entirely absent from our ranking, as Comedy Central promotes The Daily Show With Trevor Noah in second place, HGTV hypes Fixer to Fabulous in third, Food Network gives some love to Holiday Wars in fourth, and Discovery and its siblings (including, yes, HGTV and Food Network) get a general promo for their wide range of lifestyle programming (“Whatever you’re into, it’s on the Discovery family of networks”) in fifth.

Notably, the Comedy Central spot has the highest iSpot Attention Index (115) in our ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) 2020 Election Day coverage, Fox News Channel

Impressions: 365,527,453

Completion Rate: 98.58

Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $2,617,803

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $12,142

2) The Daily Show, Comedy Central

Impressions: 271,883,491

Completion Rate: 97.62

Attention Index: 115 (15% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 80%, Local 18%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,232,451

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $267,524

3) Fixer to Fabulous, HGTV

Impressions: 240,087,109

Completion Rate: 91.63

Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $2,609,449

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

4) Holiday Wars, Food Network

Impressions: 224,763,425

Completion Rate: 98.03

Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,238,655

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Discovery family of networks, Discovery Inc.

Impressions: 223,831,177

Completion Rate: 98.44

Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,038,558

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $3,811

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).