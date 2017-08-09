Fox News, ‘Game Of Thrones’ Stay Hot in Weekly Cable Ratings Race

HBO’sGame Of Thronesand Fox News once again dominated the weekly ratings cable charts, according to Nielsen.



The Aug. 6 episode ofGame Of Thronesset an all-time viewership record for the fantasy series—now in its seventh season—drawing 10.2 million viewers, according to HBO and Nielsen. The episode easily dwarfed the 3.2 million viewers generated by second place finisher, USA Network’sWWE Monday Night Raw,during the week of July 31 to Aug. 6, said Nielsen.



On the network side, Fox News won its 11thstraight weekly primetime ratings crown, averaging 2.1 million viewers for the period. MSNBC was second with 1.7 million viewers, followed by a third place tie between USA Network and HGTV, both averaging 1.4 million viewers.



