Fox News Faces Dec. 20 Contract Deadline with Dish

Could Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network be the next programming services to go dark on Dish Network?

The contract for cable’s leading news network and its flanking business channel with Dish are set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20.

Fox News Channel apprised viewers of the possibility via ads that ran on Fox’s coverage of the NFL Sunday afternoon and on the broadcaster’s entertainment slate later that night. Fox owned-and-operated stations are also running the ad, which discusses the possibility of Dish customers losing top-flight FNC fare “any day now.”

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.