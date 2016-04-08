Fox News Eyes Trump the Disruptor in Special

Fox News Channel is going inside the campaign of controversial GOP presidential front-runner Donald Trump in a new special, Fox News Reporting: Donald Trump—The Disruptor.

The hour special will air April 9 at 8 p.m.

Fox News calls it a "warts and all" portrait drawn from interviews with friends, family and supporters and featuring an exclusive look at the candidate on the road as he makes his "assault on the political world" and gets pushback in return.

The warts include what Fox News tabs Trump's self-inflicted damage, and the "and all" looks at the resistance from both ends of the political spectrum to the brash candidate.

The special will re-air on Sunday night, also at 8 p.m.