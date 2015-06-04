Fox News’ Duggars Interview Draws 3 Million Viewers

Fox News’ exclusive interview Wednesday with the parents of controversial reality series star Josh Duggar garnered 3 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

The one-hour interview, which aired during the Fox News Channel telecast of The Kelly File, hosted by Megyn Kelly, averaged 3.09 million total viewers, making it the most-watched show of the evening, according to Nielsen. The show also generated 756,000 adults 18-49.

During the interview the parents of 19 Kids and Counting's Josh Duggar broke their silence on their son’s child molestation scandal, saying that their son groped five girls as a child, including his sisters.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.