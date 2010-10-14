Fox News Dominates Competition for Final Miner Rescue

Fox News was back on top for coverage of the final miner to be pulled from the San Jose mine in Chile. More than 7 million viewers were watching Fox News' live coverage from 8:16 p.m.-9 p.m. as the final miner made the two mile ascent in the rescue capsule.

Shepard Smith presided over the network's coverage. And it was the biggest audience of the year for Fox News, which also bested broadcast networks NBC and Fox for the hour.

CNN, which switched from coverage of the underwhelming Delaware Senate debate between Christine O'Donnell and Chris Coons as the second the last miner was being rescued, was a distant second with 2.6 million viewers from 8:21-9 p.m.

MSNBC, which stuck with Countdown with Keith Olbermann, pulled in 1.0 million viewers for the 8 p.m. hour.