Fox News Channel Tops Weekly Primetime Cable Ratings

Buoyed by its State of the Union coverage, Fox News Channel finished first among all cable networks in primetime last week.

Fox News Channel averaged 2.3 million viewers from Jan. 27 through Feb. 2, according to Nielsen data, its top delivery since the week of April 15, 2013, when the Boston Marathon bombing topped the news and the service also led the cable crowd.

The news sector leader edged perennial ratings topper USA Network, which placed with 2.21 million watchers. ESPN was third with 2.08 million, ahead of History’s 2.02 and Disney Channel’s 1.94.

Rounding out the top 10: TBS with 1.84 million; Discovery delivering 1.46 million; TNT tallying 1.45 million; FX figuring with 1.37 million; and A&E counting 1.354 million. HGTV narrowly missed the top 10, with 1.353 million watchers.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.