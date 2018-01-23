Fox News Channel Tops Weekly Cable Prime Time Charts

Fox News Channel captured its first weekly cable prime time ratings win of the year while extending its total day ratings streak to two weeks, according to Nielsen.



The network, which finished 2017 as the most watched cable network in prime time among total viewers, averaged 2.7 million total viewers during the week of Jan. 15-21, Nielsen said. College football-infused ESPN was the most watched cable network in prime time for the first two weeks of 2018.



MSNBC finished second with 2 million viewers, followed by HGTV and USA, which tied with 1.4 million viewers, and TNT, which averaged 1.3 million watchers, according to Nielsen. MSNBC was also second to FNC on a total day basis, with Nickelodeon, HGTV and Investigation Discovery following close behind, Nielsen said.



FNC topped all cable news networks within the key adult 25-54 demo in both prime time and total day, Nielsen said.