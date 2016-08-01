Fox News Channel Signs Taya Kyle as Contributor

Fox News Channel said it hired Taya Kyle as a contributor.

Kyle is the wife of American Sniper author Chris Kyle, author of American Wife and a military veteran family activist.

She made her first appearance in her new role on Fox & Friends Monday morning.

Kyle is the founder of the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation, while helps empower the family and marriages of military personnel and first responders, and has worked with the Patriot Tour, traveling the country to teach lessons of grief, faith and love.