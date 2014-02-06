Fox News Channel Signs James Carville as Contributor

Fox News Channel has reached across the political aisle for its next hire, naming Democratic strategist James Carville as a contributor on Thursday.

The hire makes Carville the most high-profile left-leaning voice on the cable news network. He will appear across various programming, offering political commentary on the news of the day.

Most recently Carville was a political commentator for CNN, but left last year shortly after Jeff Zucker took over as president. He was part of the original Crossfire from 2002-05 as a cohost.

"James' successful and storied career in politics over several decades is an enormous asset to Fox News," said Bill Shine, FNC executive VP of programming. "We are privileged to have him lend his breadth of experience, wit and dynamic perspective on the network."