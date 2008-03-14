Fox News Channel Hits Hulu

After a conspicuous absence during beta-testing and on launch day, programming from Fox News Channel is finally hitting Hulu.

Fox News was the only News Corp.-owned network to not have some of its programming on the site at launch Wednesday.





The network's absence was due to a technical glitch, rather than an editorial or business decision, according to someone familiar with the situation.





The only other news organization that currently has content on Hulu is Fox News rival NBC News.

Much like NBC, Fox News does not have full episodes of its signature programming on the site, instead using clips from its daily programming, as well as complete versions of its news specials.

Fox News made the entire one-hour special George W. Bush: Fighting to the Finish available on the site, as well as clips from America’s Election HQ, Red Eye with Greg Gutfeld, The Political Grapevine segment from Special Report with Brit Hume and the Talking Points segment from The O’Reilly Factor.

News Corp. founded the broadband-video site with NBC Universal last year.