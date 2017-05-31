Fox News Channel Ends May on Top of Weekly Cable Ratings Chart

Fox News Channel last week returned to the top of the weekly primetime ratings among cable networks, according to Nielsen.

Fox News averaged 2.3 million viewers to finish first during the week of May 22 to May 28, unseating NBA playoffs-infused TNT, which finished second with 2 million viewers, Nielsen said.

MSNBC finished third with 1.6 million viewers, followed by USA Network and HGTV, both tied with 1.3 million viewers.

TBS and ESPN tied for sixth with 1.2 million viewers each, followed by CNN and History (tied with 1 million viewers), and NBCSN (927,000 watchers.)

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.

(Photo via Vincent Desjardins's Flickr. Image taken on April 25, 2017 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 9x16 aspect ratio.)