Fox News Channel to Bow ‘Legends & Lies’ April 12

Fox News Channel announced it will premiere a 10-week run of historical specials called Legends & Lies: Into the West on April 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

The hour-long episodes are executive produced by Bill O’Reilly and will follow different characters from America’s Wild West.

“We are thrilled to present our viewers with insight that defined the West’s past and pay tribute to some of the most notorious American trailblazers,” said Bill Shine, senior executive VP, Fox News.

Two original episodes will run back-to-back during premiere week, with new episodes following every Sunday.

The series is produced by Warm Springs Production, which also produces History Channel’s Mountain Menand Animal Planet’s American River Renegades.