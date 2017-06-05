Fox News Channel to Air Commercial-Free Comey

Fox News Channelwill cover the testimony of former FBI director James Comey live and commercial-free when the hearing is held Thursday, June 8, at 10 a.m. ET.



Coverage on the cable channel will actually begin at 9 a.m., co-anchored by FNC's Bill Hemmer and Shannon Bream.



FNC's Shepard Smith will anchor coverage for the Fox broadcast network, with affiliates having the choice to air that coverage or not.



The pre-hearing coverage will include FNC chief political anchor Bret Baier, Fox News Sunday’s Chris Wallace and The Five