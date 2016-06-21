Fox News Apprentice Named Correspondent

Bryan Llenas, who joined Fox News as an intern in 2009 and graduated from the Ailes Apprentice Program, was named a full-time correspondent for Fox News Channel.

He is the first apprentice to graduate and become a correspondent for the network.

Llenas will be covering breaking news, including developments in the presidential election. He also will be part of the convention coverage team for Fox New Latino.

“Bryan was a standout apprentice, and his dedication has been a key attribute to his impressive growth within the network. We look forward to watching him expand his career on a larger platform,” said Roger Ailes, chairman and CEO of Fox News in a statement.

After interning, Llenas was hired as a production assistant for Fox News Latino in 2010. Later that year, he was picked for the year-long Ailes Apprentice Program, which is designed to promote diversity in the TV news business. Other graduates of the program work in other departments at Fox News.

When he graduated from the program, he became a reporter at Fox News Latino. He later did general assignment reporting for Fox News Channel on weekends.

Llenas was also part of the launch team for FoxNewsLatino.com.

“I could not be more thankful for the opportunities that Mr. Ailes has given me at Fox News and look forward to broadening my career as a correspondent for the number one cable news network,” Llenas said.