Fox News Appoints Claffee As General Counsel

Lily Fu Claffee was appointed general counsel of Fox News, effective May 7.

Dianne Brandi, executive VP of legal and business affairs, will remain on voluntary personal leave. She took her leave while Fox News is being investigated for how sexual harassment settlements with some staffers were handled.

Claffee was previously senior VP, general counsel and corporate secretary of the U.S. Chamber of Commercial. She will be based in New York.

“Lily has a distinguished legal career in both the private sector and in public service. We are pleased to add her extensive experience to our legal affairs team,” said Jack Abernethy, co-president of Fox News, to whom she will report

Earlier, Claffee was a partner at Jones Day in the government regulation group in Washington, D.C. Before that, she was Deputy General Counsel at the U.S. Department of Treasury and Deputy Associate Attorney General. She began her career at Mayer Brown in Chicago.