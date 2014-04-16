Fox News To Add Weekday Panel Show at Noon

Fox News Channel, which has utilized the format in the 5 p.m. hour, will launch a new one-hour weekday panel show, titled Outnumbered in the noon hour later this month.

Beginning on April 28, Outnumbered, featuring an ensemble of four female panelists and one rotating male, will address top new headlines from all angles and perspectives. During each segment, the panelists will examine the top news of the hour, and deliberate the leading pop culture and relationship issues dominating the headlines that day.

Fox Report Weekend anchor Harris Faulkner and Fox Business Network’s Sandra Smith will serve as two of the rotating members who will lead the program’s news coverage. The solo male panelist will vary each day, sometimes serving as a notable figure in the national dialogue that week. Additional personalities to be featured include: co-hosts of The Five, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Andrea Tantaros along with FNC contributors Jedediah Bila, Katie Pavlich and Kirsten Powers. Each of the panelists will retain their respective roles on FNC and FBN.

