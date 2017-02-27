Fox News Ad Sales Head Rittenberg Stepping Down

Paul Rittenberg, long-time head of advertising sales for Fox News, is stepping down from his position April 28, the network announced Monday.



"Throughout his 20-plus years at Fox News, Paul has developed powerful relationships with clients and built one of the most respected and successful teams in the industry," Fox News copresidents Jack Abernethy and Bill Shine jointly said in a statement. "Coming off our most profitable year yet, we are tremendously grateful to him for his many contributions in making both Fox News Channel and FOX Business Network the most coveted marketing platforms in cable."



Rittenberg joined Fox News as VP of advertising sales in April 1996 as one of its first employees. He became head of sales at Fox Business Network when it launched in 2007.



"It has been one of my greatest honors to help build the Fox News brand from the ground up into the most successful and recognizable names in the industry," said Rittenberg. "I am so proud of what we were able to accomplish and am grateful for the opportunity to work with such a talented team."



Prior to FNC, Rittenberg served as VP of advertising sales at CNBC where his department more than doubled sales in 1995. For seven years, Rittenberg held several management and sales positions within ABC and began his career as a media buyer working for Irwin Gotlieb at Benton & Bowles.