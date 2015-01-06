Fox Networks Ups Elias to Senior VP, Distribution

Fox Networks has elevated executive Benjamin (BJ) Elias to senior VP, distribution. He will report to Mike Biard, president, distribution, who made the announcement on Tuesday.

Elias, who has been at Fox since 2010, had been serving as VP, distribution, advanced services. He is tasked with leading the division’s distribution of new media services and products through websites, mobile apps, OTT and video-on-demand, including FOX NOW, FXNOW and FOX Sports GO.

“BJ has developed into a tremendous executive who has demonstrated a unique talent for navigating the continually shifting video distribution landscape,” said Biard. “His experience in managing the distribution of our emerging products from conception to ubiquitous availability is testament to his technical skill and business acumen.”

Before joining Fox, Elias worked at A+E Networks as director of strategy and business development, in addition to past positions at Yahoo! and CBS.