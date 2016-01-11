Fox Networks Reorganizes International Group

Fox Networks Group said it is reorganizing its international television unit, consolidating its international channels under regional hubs in Europe, Latin America and Asia, and adding that Fox International Channels CEO Hernan Lopez will leave the company to launch a new venture.

Under the new structure, Jan Koeppen will become president of Fox Networks Group Europe; Carlos Martinez will become president of Fox Networks Group Latin America; and Zubin Gandevia will become president of Fox Networks Group Asia. All will report to FNG CEO and chairman Peter Rice and FNG president and chief operating officer Randy Freer.

Koeppen, Martinez, and Gandevia will oversee Fox Network Groups’ 350-plus international entertainment, sports, factual and movie channels, which reach 1.8 billion people in 45 languages worldwide and include core channel brands FOX, FX, FOX Sports, FOX Life and National Geographic.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.