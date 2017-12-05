Fox Networks Group Signs Expanded Deal With comScore

comScore said it signed a new agreement with Fox Networks Group that expands its relationship to include Fox’s cable sports channels.



Fox will get linear ratings and other advanced audience data from comScore for FS1 and FS2 in addition to Fox, FX and National Geographic.



“We are excited to renew and expand our TV and Advanced Audiences license with Fox Network Group,” said Carol Hinnant, senior VP of national television sales, comScore. “The addition of FS1 and FS2 and the expansion to include our RAP API services will allow for easier execution of Advanced Audience deals.”



Financial terms were not disclosed.



Fox also gets audience data from Nielsen and earlier this year renewed the audience measurement contract with Nielsen for its station group.



The Fox stations were also an early adopter of Rentrak’s local TV rating service before Rentrak was acquired by comScore.