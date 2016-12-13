Fox Networks Group to Premiere ’24: Legacy’ Across 160 Countries

Fox Networks Group is going wide with mid-season debutante 24: Legacy, airing the series in more than 160 countries after it debuts Feb. 5 on Fox. The show, a spinoff of terrorism drama 24, comes from 20th Century Fox Television and Imagine Television. It will launch on Fox channels in Latin American markets such as Mexico, Brazil, Colombia and Argentina; Asian markets including Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia; and in European markets such as the U.K., Greece and Turkey.

Corey Hawkins, Miranda Otto and Jimmy Smits are in the cast. The show centers on a race against the clock to stop a terrorist attack on the United States. 24: Legacy uses the same real-time format that has propelled this genre-defining series.

Episodes will air around the world typically within a few days of the U.S. premiere, says a Fox spokesperson, and certainly within a week.

“The 24 franchise is a true cultural phenomenon and we are excited to allow fans in these 160 countries to experience the next installment all at once,” said Fox Networks Group chairman and CEO Peter Rice. “At a time when media is instantaneous and global, viewers around the world will now experience, in real time, the events of this series which invented real-time storytelling.”

24: Legacy comes from executive producers Howard Gordon, Brian Grazer, Manny Coto and Evan Katz; directors Stephen Hopkins and Jon Cassar; and Kiefer Sutherland, star of the original 24, which debuted in the fall of 2001.