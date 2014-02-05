Fox Networks Group, DNA Films Partner on TV Production Venture

Fox Networks Group is partnering with U.K.-based DNA Films on a new venture, DNA TV Limited, which will produce television dramas, comedies and limited series for British and international broadcasters.

The agreement, announced Wednesday, gives FNG a first-look option to provide production cofinancing and worldwide distribution to DNA TV projects, establishing a new content pipeline for Fox Broadcasting, FX Networks, National Geographic Channels and Fox International Channels.

This is the first deal of its kind to provide FNG with global rights for selected projects.

DNA Films CEO Andrew Macdonald and his producing partner Allon Reich will lead the new U.K.-based TV production company. Eric Schrier, president, original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions, will manage FNG's participation.