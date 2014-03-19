Fox Networks Bolsters Distribution Team

Fox Networks promoted on Wednesday Jessica Fang and David Espinosa to senior VP positions within the company's distribution unit.

Fang was named senior VP of distribution, national accounts, while Espinosa was tapped as senior VP of distribution, strategic analysis.

In her new role, Fang, who most recently served as VP of national accounts, will oversee day-to-day relationships with the company's national distributors as well as negotiate retransmission consent compensation for the company's owned-and-operated broadcast stations.

Espinosa, who was previously VP of strategic analysis, will guide strategic analysis across all of Fox's distribution activities.

"With Jessica and David at the helm of some of our most critical initiatives, it's clear our interests are in good hands," said Michael Biard, president of distribution at Fox Networks. "They are two of our brightest stars, and we are delighted to recognize their significant contributions with these well-deserved promotions."

Both Fang and Espinosa report to Biard.