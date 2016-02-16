Fox Nets Launch TV Everywhere Sweepstakes

Fox Networks launched a “Stream It and Dream It” sweepstakes designed to promote TV Everywhere.

Fox said all pay-TV distributors are participating in promoting TV Everywhere under the “Stream It and Dream It” banner.

Fox’s sweepstakes offers a $25,000 top prize. Fox will be promoting it on their networks, including Fox Broadasting, FX, Fox Sports 1, National Geographic and its regional sports networks.

Viewers will be able to sign on to one of Fox’s five streaming apps and content will include a promotion code that can be entered at StreamItandDreamIt.com for a chance to win the prize.