Fox, NASCAR Expand TV Agreement

Fox and NASCAR announced Thursday they have expanded their

media rights agreement.





Financial terms were not disclosed.





The expansion adds two years to the deal the two companies

signed last October, now carrying through 2024. Fox also gets rights to 17 more

races: three Sprint Cup Series and the first 14 Nationwide Series events each

season. Fox now holds rights to 16 Sprint Cup Series races.





"Fox Sports has been an outstanding partner for NASCAR

and we could not be more pleased with the additional commitment they are making

to our sport and the fans," said NASCAR chairman and CEO Brian France.

"Fox Sports has delivered for our fans a number of innovations that have

changed how our sport is presented, and our entire industry has now come to

expect excellence from NASCAR on Fox. We believe this new agreement underscores

our shared commitment to the fans over the next decade."





In total, NASCAR will have the same number of Sprint Cup

races on network television (16) as it does in the current television package.

Fox Sports will broadcast nine races and NBC will show seven.



