Fox, NASCAR Expand TV Agreement
Fox and NASCAR announced Thursday they have expanded their
media rights agreement.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
The expansion adds two years to the deal the two companies
signed last October, now carrying through 2024. Fox also gets rights to 17 more
races: three Sprint Cup Series and the first 14 Nationwide Series events each
season. Fox now holds rights to 16 Sprint Cup Series races.
"Fox Sports has been an outstanding partner for NASCAR
and we could not be more pleased with the additional commitment they are making
to our sport and the fans," said NASCAR chairman and CEO Brian France.
"Fox Sports has delivered for our fans a number of innovations that have
changed how our sport is presented, and our entire industry has now come to
expect excellence from NASCAR on Fox. We believe this new agreement underscores
our shared commitment to the fans over the next decade."
In total, NASCAR will have the same number of Sprint Cup
races on network television (16) as it does in the current television package.
Fox Sports will broadcast nine races and NBC will show seven.
