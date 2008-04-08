Fox Names VPs/News Directors for WNYW, WWOR

Fox went out-of-house and in-house to name two top news executives.

Dianne Doctor, former news director at WCBS-TV and WNBC-TV, both New York, and most recently with her own firm, Galloping Hill Media, joined WNYW New York as vice president and news director.

And Jim Driscoll, who has been news director at WWOR New York (Secaucus, N.J.), was promoted to VP and news director.

The appointments are effective immediately.