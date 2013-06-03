Fox Names Neustadter VP of Current Programming

Fox has named Lauren Levy Neustadter as VP of current

programming, who comes over to the network from 20th Century Fox.





The former VP of production for the film studio will oversee

Fox's comedy and drama series. While at 20th Century, Neustadter oversaw films

including The Means War and Parental Guidance.





"Lauren is an outstanding executive with razor-sharp

instincts who possesses a deep understanding of the creative process and talent

needs," said James Oh, senior VP of current programming, to whom Neustadter

will report. "She brings a fresh energy and level of experience to our

team that will be a tremendous asset as we continue to grow our slate of new

and returning scripted series."





She was also previously VP of Offspring

Entertainment and a creative executive at Miramax.