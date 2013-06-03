Fox Names Neustadter VP of Current Programming
Fox has named Lauren Levy Neustadter as VP of current
programming, who comes over to the network from 20th Century Fox.
The former VP of production for the film studio will oversee
Fox's comedy and drama series. While at 20th Century, Neustadter oversaw films
including The Means War and Parental Guidance.
"Lauren is an outstanding executive with razor-sharp
instincts who possesses a deep understanding of the creative process and talent
needs," said James Oh, senior VP of current programming, to whom Neustadter
will report. "She brings a fresh energy and level of experience to our
team that will be a tremendous asset as we continue to grow our slate of new
and returning scripted series."
She was also previously VP of Offspring
Entertainment and a creative executive at Miramax.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.