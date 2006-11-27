Fox Names EPs for New Morning Show

Patricia Ciano and Terence Noonan have been named co-executive producers of the new national morning show to debut on Fox-owned-and-operated stations in January.

The show, a joint production of Fox Television Stations and Twentieth Television, will be hosted by former Fox News Channel hosts Mike Jerrick and Juliet Huddy.

Ciano was most recently a supervising producer for Sony Pictures Television, where she helped launch shows including Judge Hatchett and Judge Maria Lopez.

Noonan also comes from Sony Pictures Television, where he was an executive creative consultant.