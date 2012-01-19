Fox Names Dan Harrison Executive VP of Scheduling
Dan Harrison is joining Fox as its executive VP of
scheduling, replacing Preston Beckman, who was recently named a seniorstrategist at Fox.
Harrison will be in charge of strategic program planning and
scheduling, reporting to Fox Entertainment President Kevin Reilly. Beckman
assumes his new role in June, after which Harrison will assume full day-to-day
scheduling responsibilities.
Harrison joins Fox from CBS, where he was senior VP of
strategic development tasked with identifying growth opportunities for the
network. Before that he was senior VP of the Emerging Networks Group at NBC
Cable and held senior program planning roles at Bravo, Fox Sports Group and NBC
Entertainment (where he previously worked with Beckman).
"Dan is not only a proven strategic scheduling executive,
but he also brings invaluable expertise in emerging networks to Fox," said
Reilly in a statement. "With his program planning experience across broadcast,
cable and sports entertainment, and his background in digital and mobile
platforms, Dan is the ideal guy to step into this role as we continue to drive
the industry forward."
