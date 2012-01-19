Fox Names Dan Harrison Executive VP of Scheduling

Dan Harrison is joining Fox as its executive VP of

scheduling, replacing Preston Beckman, who was recently named a seniorstrategist at Fox.

Harrison will be in charge of strategic program planning and

scheduling, reporting to Fox Entertainment President Kevin Reilly. Beckman

assumes his new role in June, after which Harrison will assume full day-to-day

scheduling responsibilities.

Harrison joins Fox from CBS, where he was senior VP of

strategic development tasked with identifying growth opportunities for the

network. Before that he was senior VP of the Emerging Networks Group at NBC

Cable and held senior program planning roles at Bravo, Fox Sports Group and NBC

Entertainment (where he previously worked with Beckman).

"Dan is not only a proven strategic scheduling executive,

but he also brings invaluable expertise in emerging networks to Fox," said

Reilly in a statement. "With his program planning experience across broadcast,

cable and sports entertainment, and his background in digital and mobile

platforms, Dan is the ideal guy to step into this role as we continue to drive

the industry forward."