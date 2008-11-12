Fox Movie Channel Hosts Channel of the Apes

Apes will be invading America’s homes this Thanksgiving weekend thanks to Fox Movie Channel’s Channel of the Apes, a four-day tribute to the Planet of the Apes science-fiction franchise.



This marathon will include the first five theatrical films, five television movies and the premier of Fox Legacy: Planet of the Apes.



Channel of the Apes is set to run from Thursday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Nov. 30.



Fox Legacy will kick off the premier of the theatrical films, which features insight about the creation of this film from Tom Rothman, Chairman of Fox Filmed Entertainment.



“Fox Movie Channel is delighted to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of this landmark science fiction franchise with both the theatrical and television films,” said Chuck Saftler, General Manager of Fox Movie Channel, in a statement.



Showings will include the original Planet of the Apes, Escape from the Planet of the Apes, Battle for the Planet of the Apes, The Forgettn City of the Apes, and Farewell to the Planet of the Apes, among others.