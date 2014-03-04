Fox Moves 'Rake' To Fridays

Fox is shaking up its primetime schedule, moving freshman drama Rake to Fridays at 9 p.m. beginning March 14.

The 12th cycle of cooking competition Hell’s Kitchen will premiere at 8 p.m. Thursdays starting March 13, in the slot occupied this season by the American Idol results show. Idol will shift to 9 p.m., Rake’s former timeslot. Fox will premiere new comedy Surviving Jack at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 27, when the Idol results show shifts from one hour to half an hour in length.

Rake premiered Jan. 23 to a 1.7 live plus same day Nielsen rating among adults 18-49, but has declined or remained flat with every subsequent episode. It hit a series-low 0.8 last Thursday.