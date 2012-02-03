Fox Moves ‘I Hate My Teenage Daughter' to Tuesday ComedyBlock
Fox has tweaked its plans for a two-hour comedy block launching Tuesday, Mar. 6, adding I Hate
My Teenage Daughter to the night, which premiered on Thursdays back in
November.
Raising Hope will
move to 8 p.m. to lead off Tuesdays, followed by I Hate My Teenage Daughter, New
Girl at 9 p.m. and the season two premiere of revived comedy Breaking In. Glee will
return with new episodes on Apr. 10.
Fox's original midseason schedule
called for Breaking In to air
Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. out of repeat episodes of New Girl.
