Fox Moves ‘I Hate My Teenage Daughter' to Tuesday ComedyBlock

Fox has tweaked its plans for a two-hour comedy block launching Tuesday, Mar. 6, adding I Hate

My Teenage Daughter to the night, which premiered on Thursdays back in

November.

Raising Hope will

move to 8 p.m. to lead off Tuesdays, followed by I Hate My Teenage Daughter, New

Girl at 9 p.m. and the season two premiere of revived comedy Breaking In. Glee will

return with new episodes on Apr. 10.

Fox's original midseason schedule

called for Breaking In to air

Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. out of repeat episodes of New Girl.